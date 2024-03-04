A fast food giant is set to give away 1,000 free burgers tomorrow to celebrate its opening.

Burger King is opening its new restaurant on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, with one customer getting the chance to win a year’s supply of burgers.

The burger franchise closed its Lynn town centre store on Broad Street in January last year.

The new store will open at 10am on the outskirts of town and has created a total of 40 jobs as well as opening with a whopper of a deal.

A total of 1,000 free Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis.

To get in on a bite of the action, guests simply need to order a Whopper, Chicken Royale or Vegan Royale at the front counter to get their burger totally free.

Whoever enters the restaurant and claims the 100th free burger will bag a year’s supply of Burger King UK at the new restaurant.

The new restaurant will be offering table service so customers can place their order, take a seat and have their food delivered directly to them.

Limited-edition Burger King UK tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening, but guests will have to be quick as there are only 100 available.

Ashley, Restaurant Manager at Burger King UK in Lynn, said: “We’re excited to finally open our doors, serve the local Lynn community, and look forward to creating new Whopper memories in the area.

“We’re expecting a busy opening day at the restaurant, so we’d recommend that customers get down here quickly if they want to make the most of a free Whopper or Chicken Royale.”