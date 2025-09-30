Next week sees the return of the popular Taste of the Town campaign, promoting the array of food and drink businesses in Lynn town centre.

Running from October 6-17 across 19 food and drink premises, Taste of the Town offers the chance to try a new venue or return to an old favourite and make the most of some fantastic offers.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of Discover King’s Lynn, which is behind the campaign, said: “Rather than fixed price menus, we have returned to the original concept behind the campaign to give all food and drink businesses in the town the chance to showcase what they do best, whether that’s cocktails, coffee and cake, lunchtime bites or a three-course meal.

Many venues across the town will be taking part in this popular event

“Our food and drink sector is one of the town’s best assets. Taste of the Town is just one way to shine a spotlight on it, and encourage people to head into town and take advantage of some amazing offers.

“I know we say it a lot, but there really is something for everyone.”

Jacob Cheung from Mei Tei, which is participating in the campaign for the first time, said: “I really appreciate the context on how Taste of the Town has evolved.

There will be an array of food to tuck into

“It is great to hear that the focus is back on showcasing what makes each business unique. We’re excited to be part of it.”

Nicky Crown, co-owner of the Whatahoot Gin Distillery, added: “Taste of the Town is a great way to bring hospitality businesses together, to encourage people out to enjoy all that we have to offer in our wonderful town.”

As if you needed any more persuading to head into Lynn during the fortnight, there is a chance to win a fantastic prize.

The Bank House is one of the venues taking part in the event

Visit any participating business between October 6-17 and scan the QR code on your table to be entered into a random prize draw to win a £200 voucher to be used at one of the venues.

Winners will be contacted by Discover King’s Lynn after the campaign ends. For a second entry, people can download the Discover King’s Lynn App.

For details on participating businesses and their menus, visit this link or head to the app and find the offers under each business.