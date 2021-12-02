Take Time to Heal in Norfolk as part of Grief Awareness Week

To mark Grief Awareness Week, Norfolk County Council, in partnership with health and voluntary organisations, is launching its Taking the Time to Heal campaign.

The campaign wants to reassure bereaved people that grief is normal and provide them with the help and support they need to start to heal.

Grief can affect anyone but there are small things that people can do to help someone who is grieving. Often it can be as simple as just being there to listen and allowing them to share their feelings. These things can mean a lot to a bereaved person.

Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Councillor Bill Borrett, said: “This is really important. We all know that during this pandemic it has been a painful time for some people. Not being able to say ‘goodbye’ to a loved one in hospital or in a care home or hold a normal funeral, can bring about a huge amount of guilt.

“There have been occasions over the last 19 months where bad news has been broken to people when they could not have their support networks around them. So, the Taking the Time to Heal campaign wants to reach out to people during this time of grief and signpost them to a network of support that is available.”

Tracey Dryhurst, team lead for psychological, chaplaincy, volunteer and Rowan Day Services in specialist palliative care at the Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, said:

“I am so pleased to have been able to work in collaboration with our colleagues from Norfolk County Council and from the Norfolk and Waveney integrated care system to raise awareness of the needs of the bereaved.

“From today, anyone who is bereaved in Norfolk, or those people supporting a bereaved person, will have access to information about grief and loss, as well as signposting to more help where needed. My hope is that in raising awareness of the needs of the bereaved and by giving people some simple tools to help friends and family, we are building a compassionate Norfolk which can only be a good thing after such a difficult time for us all.”

Bereavement support can be accessed on the Norfolk County Council’s website at: www.norfolk.gov.uk/grief

There are many ways to get help. Volunteer bereavement support workers, self-help groups, faith groups and community groups can all provide support. Professional counselling is also available, if needed.

The following groups can be contacted for advice and support:

Search for support groups on the Norfolk Community Directory which can be accessed on Norfolk County Council’s website:

The Ataloss website can help people find National groups and services:

The Cruse Bereavement Care website offers a helpful tool that can help identify what type of support is best for someone who is grieving or mourning:

For professional counselling, the first step is to speak to a GP.

During Grief Awareness Week there are many events taking place. To find out more, visit Norfolk County Council’s website: www.norfolk.gov.uk and search Norfolk Community Directory and then ‘bereavement’.