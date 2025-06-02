A Chinese takeaway has had its hygiene rating bumped back up following a zero-star inspection which concerned customers.

Jade Garden, on Wootton Road in Gaywood, was told it needed to make improvements to hygienic food handling, food safety, cleanliness, and the condition of its facilities and building back in February, resulting in a hygiene rating of zero.

Now, the owner says that “good fortune” has seen it awarded a new grade of four.

The takeaway sits on Wootton Road in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

Last month, the takeaway claimed the low score had “nothing to do” with the standards and quality of the food served there, and claimed it was “purely because of a leaky pipe”.

It shared a premises intervention form, which noted the takeaway needed to ensure paper towels are at the rear prep area wash basin and that access to that basin was clear at all times.

It also talked about fixing the leak in the pipe and replacing the wall tiles in that area.

At the time, customers raised their concerns, with some saying they would no longer eat there.

However, the new inspection has seen it improve significantly.

The business told the Lynn News: “We are better now, we have four stars after a lot of hard work.”

It is unclear what has been changed, as the new rating is yet to be officially published.

However, a score of four indicates the business is compliant with regulations and has good hygiene standards.