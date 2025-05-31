In this feature, we take a look back at some of the big names that have come to Lynn for Festival Too ahead of its 40th anniversary…

Over the years, some of the biggest names in music have been on the Festival Too stage.

Fans of the hit-makers from the 1950s, 1960s and the ‘70s have cheered on such acts as Marty Wilde and Boney M (in 1995), and Joe Brown and Gerry Marsden (in 1996).

The crowd for Joe Brown at Festival too in 1996

In more recent years there have been huge crowds for such acts as Blue, Scouting for Girls, Lemar, Atomic Kitten, The Vamps, Lightning Seeds, Human League, Deacon Blue, Edwin Starr and Suzi Quatro.

Back in 1996, the Lynn News could not resist the headline “Still Wilde after all these years” after a rip-roaring Festival Too performance by Marty Wilde.

Our reporter summed it up: “Professional to a fault, Marty belted out an hour’s worth of tracks.”

Gerry Marsden took to the stage in 1996

Wilde, who had many hit singles in the late 1950s and early ‘60s, was appointed MBE for services to popular music in the 2017 New Year’s Honours List. Now aged 86 he is still touring and is, of course, the father of Kim Wilde, who had a smash hit in 1981 with Kids in America.

Boney M attracted one of the biggest crowds ever seen at Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place for their show in 1996.

The group’s unique blend of disco style and Caribbean traditions had their fans hip-swaying, foot tapping and hand-clapping in a nostalgic trip back to the 1970s when they were constant chart-toppers.

With his trademark crew cut and cheeky grin, Joe Brown wowed the Festival Too crowd in 1995, treating his fans with some of his big hits from the early 1960s.

Joe Brown came to Lynn in 1996

Brown was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to music in the 2009 Birthday Honours. He celebrated his 84th birthday in May.

Festival Too really pulled out all the stops in 1995, with Liverpool hit-maker Gerry Marsden on stage just a few days after Joe Brown.

Formed in 1959, Gerry and the Pacemakers had the distinction of being the first act to have their first three records shoot to the top of the charts.

Marty Wilde came to Festival Too in 1996

The band split up well before Marsden made his Lynn appearance, but he was as popular as ever with his fans, who sang along to “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and other big hits.

Awarded the MBE in 2003 for his services to charity, Marsden died in 2021, aged 78.

Eurovision winner Katrina, formerly of Katrina and the Waves, gave a mesmerising Festival Too performance when she topped the bill at King’s Staithe Square in 2014.

The crowd for Gerry Marsden in 1996

Toploader were another big attraction in the 2014 programme, with Festival Too fans of all ages enjoying a fabulous show on the Tuesday Market Place.

In 2010, boy band The Wanted came to the town, followed by Sophie Ellis Bextor, who sang “Murder on the Dancefloor” in 2011.

In 2016, thousands packed into the Tuesday Market Place to hear boy band The Vamps perform.

Boney M came to Lynn in 1996

They had a huge female teenage fan base and were playing arena shows across the world.

The following year, Scottish artist KT Tunstall took to the stage to perform her well-known songs “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree”.

2018 was a great year for rock lovers, as The Darkness attracted big crowds. Pop fans were in for a treat too, as Pixie Lott also performed.

The 34-year-old, who got married nearby at the Ely Cathedral, is known for her songs All About Tonight and Boys and Girls.

Festival Too 2014, with Top Loader performing

Looking back to recent years, we had Sigala perform a DJ set last year, while Example broke records for the amount of people to pack into the market place in 2023.

In 2022, Heather Small asked West Norfolk residents, “What have you done today to make you feel proud?” as she took to the stage.

In the same year, Pop Idol winner Will Young performed as well as DJ Judge Jules and Fleur East.

Scouting for Girls took to the stage in 2014

After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle was a highlight.

Who was your favourite artist?

Additional reporting by Chris Hornby

Festival Too 2014 on the Saturday evening - Luciee Marie Closier.

Festival Too - Britains Got Talent finalists Stavross Flatley appear on stage thanks to Chicago's..

Beverley Knight took to the stage in 2012

Singer Example with King's Lynn's Purfleet Brasserie co-owner Emily Maginn before his Festival Too set in 2023. Picture: Purfleet Brasserie

Sophie Ellis Bextor at Festival Too in 2011

Fleur East at Festival Too in 2022

Sigala at Festival Too last year. Picture: Ian Ward