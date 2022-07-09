It’s been a busy time for the King’s Lynn Youth Retraining Pledge team! With all the team in post, it has been great for them to get settled into their new base in Lynn.

They have been busy getting out and about, meeting training providers and organisations working with young people to hear about what they have to offer the community. The project team have been pleased to see these relationships developing, culminating in applications from local organisations to be part of the delivery framework of activities being developed for young people locally. From courses to qualifications, confidence building to CV writing, there really will be something for everyone!

The team have been especially excited to be working across projects that have all been developed to support Lynn as part of the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Town Deal programme. Firstly, they met with the multi-user community hub project team to hear all about the plans to develop the former Argos building into a modern, community-focused space, with learning at its core.

King’s Lynn Youth Retraining Pledge team. From left: Louisa Kiddell, Lisa Taylor, Ruth Royle and Jo McKenzie-English.

Then, with colleagues from the borough council, the team heard all about their project work and were delighted to be introduced to the construction firm, Lovell, to talk more about opportunities they could offer young people.

Finally, two of the project team had a great meeting with Tim FitzHigham at the Guildhall. They were wowed by the potential of the space to hold community activities and will be working with the Guildhall team to ensure that young people have access to this brilliant space as the projects develop. Plans involve gardening, outdoor activities and talking spaces as well as acting too!

Most of all, the team are readying the project to greet young people on to their programmes in the near future.

Email us if you are:

- aged 15-18 and are thinking about leaving employment, education or training;

- aged 18-24 and unemployed;

- aged 18-30 and are in a job but think you could do with some training of your choice to develop your skills.

You can get in touch with Jo, our brilliant coordinator, at klyrp@norfolk.gov.uk. We will give you one to one support to make the right next step for you!

by Ruth Royle, Employment and Skills Project Manager at Norfolk County Council.