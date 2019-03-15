‘Talk to us’ plea as row over chapel bells intensifies

Officials at a historic Lynn chapel have pleaded with residents to discuss their concerns with them, amid threats of vandalism in a row about bellringing.

Last month, bosses at the St Nicholas Chapel expressed their dismay after graffiti protesting against the ringing of bells there was daubed on its doors.

And they have spoken out again after further threats of vandalism were made, including in a call to the Lynn News.

Officials believe further damage caused to the building and grounds of St Nicholas Chapel was caused by strong winds and not a more sinister reason, despite threats of vandalism

A group of ringers which is currently unable to use the King’s Lynn Minster because of ongoing renovation works is holding regular practice sessions at the chapel.

But that led to the daubing of a “No Bells” message on the chapel’s doors in February and a telephone threat communicated to the Lynn News office in recent days, claiming that further damage was to be carried out.

Damaged timber at St Nicholas Chapel

Police are investigating the latest issues and the chapel’s manager, Kirsty Gauntley, said they had hoped people with concerns about the bell ringing would have been encouraged to discuss them.

She said: “We would really just much rather an individual with issues with the bell ringing contact us directly to discuss their concerns as opposed to vandalising the building or issuing threats of damage to the chapel.

Damaged timber at St Nicholas Chapel

“The amount of support we have received for bell ringing activity at the chapel through social media has been heart-warming for both our volunteers and the bell ringers.”

Managers have confirmed that the chapel building has suffered further damage in recent days, though it is thought to be unconnected to the bell dispute.

Timber fell from the louvres of the chapel’s spire at the weekend during high winds.

And officials believe the falling planks also cut holes into grass on the site. Options for repair are currently being examined by conservation officers.