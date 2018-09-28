Talks go on over West Norfolk leisure facilities

A decision on the future management of some of West Norfolk’s most prominent leisure venues has been put on hold as talks continue.

Last month, borough council chiefs announced plans to set up a new directly controlled company to manage facilities including Lynnsport and the Corn Exchange.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place.. (4470775)

But that angered trustees of Alive Leisure, the organisation the council set up to run them four years ago, who vowed to draw up counter-proposals and claimed the case for change was misleading.

The issue had been due to be on the agenda when the borough council’s ruling cabinet meets next Tuesday, October 2.

But the council now says the issue is due to be considered at a special cabinet meeting on October 17.

Alive Leisure said: “We are continuing to work with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk regarding the delivery of the borough’s sports and cultural facilities. This is an ongoing process and therefore we will not be making any further comment at the present time.”

The borough council has claimed bringing the facilities back into its direct management would help to reduce the £1.2 million its spends on leisure each year.

But Alive Leisure claims it has generated a surplus of more than £300,000 and setting up a new company could cost up to £2 million.