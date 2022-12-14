A Lynn road has been closed in the build-up to Christmas - with a tanker required to help with repairs.

Anglian Water says its crews are "working hard" to complete repair works at Cresswell Street, with the issue believed to be a burst water main.

The company has advised residents that December 23 is a likely reopening date, although this may change "due to the suspected depth of the repair".

Cresswell Street in Lynn (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson said: "We are attending a repair at Cresswell Road. We apologise for road closure and any issues this may cause, we are working hard and quickly to minimise the disruption and to conclude works promptly.

"The ground is very wet so we will have a tanker out to suck out and aid the operation team currently on site."

Cresswell Street has been closed at the junction with Loke Road.