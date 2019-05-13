Taste of Formula 1 at King's Lynn garage event in aid of children's cancer charity

Those wondering what the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel experience during a Grand Prix may be interested in a charity event in King's Lynn this week.

A Pirelli Formula 1 simulator will be at the Kwik Fit garage on Regent Way on Thursday as part of a charity car wash event.

Funds raised will support Children with Cancer UK, a national charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer.

Organisers will be setting up from 9am on Thursday with the Formula 1 Simulator on site for the day.

Almost 4,500 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK according to Children with Cancer.