Taste of Formula 1 at King's Lynn garage event in aid of children's cancer charity
Those wondering what the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel experience during a Grand Prix may be interested in a charity event in King's Lynn this week.
A Pirelli Formula 1 simulator will be at the Kwik Fit garage on Regent Way on Thursday as part of a charity car wash event.
Funds raised will support Children with Cancer UK, a national charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer.
Organisers will be setting up from 9am on Thursday with the Formula 1 Simulator on site for the day.
Almost 4,500 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK according to Children with Cancer.
