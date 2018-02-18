Tax-Free Childcare now open to parents in West Norfolk

Hundreds of working families in West Norfolk with children under 12 are now able to apply for up to £2,000 of childcare support per child.

Parents, including the self-employed, can apply online for Tax-Free Childcare by visiting the Childcare Choices website.

Parents can also access the Government’s childcare calculator through Childcare Choices, which helps them to choose with government childcare support is best for them.

The support is worth up to £4,000 for disabled children.

More than 190,000 parents across the UK have successfully applied and now have a Tax-Free Childcare account they can use to pay for a wide range of regulated childcare, including nurseries, childminders, after school or holiday clubs.

For every £8 parents pay into their childcare account the Government will add an extra £2.

Once eligible parents have opened their new account they can start paying their childcare provider straightaway, using the Government contribution.

South West Norfolk MP and chief secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss said: “Tax-Free Childcare will cut thousands of pounds from childcare bills and is good news for working parents.

“More parents will be able to work if they want to and this demonstrates our commitment to helping families with the cost of living.

“All eligible parents with children under 12 can now apply through Childcare Choices and should take advantage of the available support.”

A spokesman for HM Revenue and Customs said: “Tax-Free Childcare builds on the support already available to thousands of families including: enhanced childcare support through Universal Credit, 30 hours free childcare and tax credits for childcare.”

To find out more, go to www.gov.uk/hmrc or www.childcarechoices.gov.uk.