Taylor’s Old Seed Shop exhibition
An exhibition on Taylor’s Old Seed Shop, a family owned business spanning four generations, was housed in King's Lynn's Hanse House lobby bar this month.
Pictured from left to right below are Bob Taylor and Jim Taylor at the exhibition in which proceeds were sent to True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.
As well as showcasing photos, documents and posters from the shop, which was based at 142 Norfolk Street, the exhibition also included Barbara Taylor’s memories from the Second World War, when she served as a state registered nurse.
