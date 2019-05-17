Taylor’s Old Seed Shop exhibition

An exhibition on Taylor’s Old Seed Shop, a family owned business spanning four generations, was housed in King's Lynn's Hanse House lobby bar this month.

Pictured from left to right below are Bob Taylor and Jim Taylor at the exhibition in which proceeds were sent to True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Bob Taylor and Jim Taylor

As well as showcasing photos, documents and posters from the shop, which was based at 142 Norfolk Street, the exhibition also included Barbara Taylor’s memories from the Second World War, when she served as a state registered nurse.

Taylor's Seed catalogues

Taylor's Seed Catalogues

A Customer's order sheet from 1928

An Exhibition of some of the Seed items from Taylor's shop, which is on permanent display at the Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum

Seeds Packet