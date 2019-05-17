Home   News   Article

Taylor’s Old Seed Shop exhibition

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 17 May 2019

An exhibition on Taylor’s Old Seed Shop, a family owned business spanning four generations, was housed in King's Lynn's Hanse House lobby bar this month.

Pictured from left to right below are Bob Taylor and Jim Taylor at the exhibition in which proceeds were sent to True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Bob Taylor and Jim Taylor
Bob Taylor and Jim Taylor

As well as showcasing photos, documents and posters from the shop, which was based at 142 Norfolk Street, the exhibition also included Barbara Taylor’s memories from the Second World War, when she served as a state registered nurse.

Taylor's Seed catalogues
Taylor's Seed catalogues
Taylor's Seed Catalogues
Taylor's Seed Catalogues
A Customer's order sheet from 1928
A Customer's order sheet from 1928
An Exhibition of some of the Seed items from Taylor's shop, which is on permanent display at the Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum
An Exhibition of some of the Seed items from Taylor's shop, which is on permanent display at the Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum
Seeds Packet
Seeds Packet
The shop as it was at 142 Norfolk Street King's Lynn
The shop as it was at 142 Norfolk Street King's Lynn

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE