Teacher and pupil reunited after 40 years through Woottons community coronavirus support group

By Allister Webb
Published: 17:00, 23 April 2020

As communities in West Norfolk pull together during the coronavirus pandemic, a retired teacher has had a chance reunion with a former pupil after more than 40 years.

Residents in North and South Wootton have formed a support group, which now has more than 650 members, to help elderly and vulnerable residents through the crisis.

And through that, former St Martha’s Primary deputy headteacher Pauline McSherry has bridged the gap of the decades to re-connect with one of her ex-students.

