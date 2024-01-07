An “exceptional” teacher has been given an award for her work supporting sixth formers.

Lynne Franklin, head of pastoral at Springwood High School in Lynn, received the honour for Outstanding Staff Contribution at the Challenges Abroad Conference, where schools from all over the country gathered to discuss their experience of the Global Citizenship initiative, a programme which works to make overseas travel accessible to all students.

“We’ve been working with Challenge Abroad and the Future Sense Foundation for the last two years, this is our third year,” said deputy head teacher and director of sixth form studies Jamie Warner-Lynn.

Ms Franklin has organised fully funded trips to Cambodia, Thailand, Peru and Vietnam for sixth-formers. Picture: Ian Burt

Ms Franklin organises and supports fully-funded cultural trips abroad for the school’s students including visits to Cambodia, Thailand, Peru and Vietnam.

“All students are pushed beyond their comfort zone,” added Mr Warner-Lynn.

“They contribute something to the global community, working with deprived students in the host country, and developing new skills. Not to mention the opening up of a new perspective.”

Some 50 students, alongside the deputy head, travelled to Royal Holloway in London to see Ms Franklin receive the award, which was presented by Challenges Abroad CEO Arvind Malhotra and Lizzie George, the Challenges Abroad member who works directly with the school.

“It is important that Lynne’s work is recognised,” said Mr Warner-Lynn.

“She is an exceptional member of staff. I think of her as the ‘beating heart’ of the sixth form – she makes everything happen.”