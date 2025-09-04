A teacher can boast an impressive claim to fame after taking part in an exhibition alongside Banksy and a host of other iconic street art names.

Lee Eveson, who is head of art at Lynn’s Springwood High School, was invited to showcase his talents in a street exhibition held at the Undercroft Gallery in Norwich.

Bringing together internationally renowned street artists from across the globe, ‘Banksy to Bitcoin’ comprised more than 150 original pieces from names such as Ben Eine, Mason Storm, Shepard Fairey, DFace, Jeff Gillette, Ralph Steadman, Taqi Spateen, Yazan Abu Salameh, Mr Hansel and Mr Crypto, Li Xin Hui, and YOTET - as well as Banksy himself.

Lee Eveson showcased his work alongside Banksy in a week-long exhibition. Picture: West Norfolk Academies Trust

Mr Eveson, who works under the name EVES, used acrylic, spray paint, and mixed media for the three paintings he exhibited - which were titled ‘Why’, ‘Shelter’, and ‘NOT 3’.

They were shown alongside exhibits which included Banksy’s ‘Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem’, and relics from his infamous ‘bemusement park’, ‘Dismaland’.

The exhibition was organised by Urban Art Store in association with Museum of Blockchain Art, and also featured a full-scale pop-up of ‘Enter Through the Gift Shop’, complete with ‘absurd’ collectibles and exclusive merchandise, and with proceeds going to the Gift Shop in Bethlehem charity.

“The show was one big highlight,” said Mr Eveson, who was asked to contribute by Urban Art Store CEO Lee Webster.

“It was the largest collection of contemporary street art that I had ever seen. I was slightly flabbergasted when I saw the scale of what Lee had curated, and where he had managed to gather the enormity of work, especially from artists like Banksy and Shepard Fairey, whose Barack Obama portrait was seen all over the world.

“I was especially pleased to have my work next to DFace, who has been one of my favourite street artists for years.”

Springwood students past and present were keen to view Mr Eveson’s work.

“It was brilliant to catch up with many ex-students who visited the exhibition,” he added.

“It was so pleasing to hear their fond memories of Springwood and how it has helped shape them and their future careers.

“I was very pleased to spend some time at the exhibition with Molly Holmes, who was one of the students who first gave me the nickname ‘EVES’ 13 years ago at Springwood. It’s the pseudonym I adopted for my art, and a nickname which I still get from staff and some students in the Sixth Form.”

“I think it’s important as artists that we observe and make comments on the world around us.

“For me, on a personal level, I want to show students that if you work hard and are determined, you will be successful.

“I want to inspire students in the classroom through my teaching, and through the example I set outside of the classroom in my art practice too.”