A teacher ran the GEAR 10k in Lynn to raise money for the air ambulance after seeing it in action herself.

Clenchwarton Primary School's Michelle Ryan dusted off her trainers to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) when she took part in the Lynn run. Her pupils cheered her on, and also took part in the mini-GEAR event.

Michelle has been a teacher at Clenchwarton Primary for 24 years.

Michelle Ryan

She hoped to raise money after seeing the air ambulance work first-hand following a parent being taken ill near the school.

The air ambulance’s response saved a life.

The children in her class are working towards the EAAA Challenge badge and recently held a cake sale where they decorated tables, put up bunting and sold cakes to raise £134.20 towards the charity.

Although it was the third time she has run the 10k, it had been a few years - but Michelle, 47, finished in a credible 66 minutes and 14 seconds.

Michelle said: “A medical emergency happened near the school at pick-up time in 2023.

“Some Clenchwarton school staff responded by providing immediate and life-saving CPR and the EAAA arrived very quickly, took over and transported the patient to a specialist hospital where they made their recovery,

“I have tried to juggle work, family and training - it’s been difficult to fit it all in, but my main aim has been to follow the Couch to 10k training plan. Over the Easter break I have been fortunate enough to run every other day and I feel great.”

Currently teaching Year 4 children at the school, part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, Michelle had already raised more than £300 from sponsorship prior to the event - but was aiming for more and she has her own fundraising page on the JustGiving website.

Search her name to find the page and donate.