A teaching assistant at a West Norfolk secondary school was dismissed after issues with his job application came to light following a complaint from a parent.

Michael Miles, 39, had held a number of roles at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton from 2016 to 2019, including learning support assistant.

He had also previously worked at the College of West Anglia and Springwood High School in Lynn.

But Mr Miles was dismissed from his role at Smithdon after investigations found discrepancies in his job application forms after a parental complaint about him.

A professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) held earlier this month looked into the allegations against him, but Mr Miles was not present for the hearing.

The panel decided, on a balance of probabilities, that Mr Miles had submitted references in support of his applications to Springwood and Smithdon without disclosing his relationship to them.

They also agreed that on both applications, he gave a reason for leaving a previous post at the College of West Anglia in 2012 that was false and/or misleading.

In a report published after the hearing, the panel said that in the applications, Mr Miles had stated his reason for leaving was "end of contract", but in reality he had resigned after a disciplinary process was started following allegations about his conduct.

"As such, the panel found that it was false and/or misleading for Mr Miles to state that his employment at the College of West Anglia had ended because his contract had ended; the real reason was his resignation following the disciplinary process being initiated," the report said.

But an allegation that he had falsely stated he had never been subject to a child protection investigation was not proven.

The panel said that while the matter was referred to teaching regulatory bodies, no action was taken and there was no evidence to indicate Mr Miles was aware that it had been referred to any official authorities.

However, the panel found that his conduct had been dishonest and/or lacked integrity.

"The panel was of the view that Mr Miles had not been truthful about things that mattered," panel decision maker Alan Meyrick said.

"It is important that schools are able to make decisions about recruitment with the benefit of all relevant information and assess whether a candidate is suitable.

"The reason for Mr Miles’ employment coming to an end at the College of West Anglia mattered and Mr Miles’ personal relationship with his referee mattered."

In particular, the panel found he was in breach of the following standards:

• Teachers uphold public trust in the profession and maintain high standards of ethics and behaviour

• Teachers must have proper and professional regard for the ethos, policies and practices of the school in which they teach

• Teachers must have an understanding of, and always act within, the statutory frameworks which set out their professional duties and responsibilities

It was concluded that his conduct did amount to that which may bring the profession into disrepute.

However, the panel came to the view that, while Mr Miles had committed misconduct, it was at the less serious end of the spectrum.

"Accordingly, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Miles was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct," the report added.

They decided against banning him from the profession, as they "did not believe that a prohibition order would be appropriate or proportionate in the circumstances, given the nature of the allegations".

"The panel considered that the publication of the adverse findings it had made was sufficient to send an appropriate message to Mr Miles as to the standards of behaviour that are not acceptable, and the publication would meet the public interest requirement of declaring proper standards of the profession," the report added.