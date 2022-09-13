An ex-cookery teacher from West Norfolk has started her own business focusing on educating children about the importance of nutrition.

Jenny May is the mind behind Norma’s Kitchen, which focuses on teaching primary school children about making food from scratch.

Previously teaching cookery in Downham and Lynn for 18 years, Jenny said: "This is driven by the idea that the younger you can start cooking, the more children can lead a healthier life.

Jenny teaches children about the importance of nutrition (59157541)

"If you’re exposed to making food at a young age, it’s going to prepare you for when you get to secondary school."

Jenny travels to different schools with her mobile unit offering both lessons and cooking clubs.

"All I need is a space, I’ve got everything else," Jenny added.

Jenny May runs Norma's Kitchen (59157706)

So far, she’s been to Glebe House School, South Wootton Junior School and St Martins School at Shouldham.

"All children need the knowledge to learn about what they’re eating," Jenny said.

In school lessons, Jenny has tailored what she cooks to what is being taught at the time in school.

"One class were learning about the Greeks at the time, so we made a greek food that week."

Norma’s Kitchen also offers to cater for birthday parties as well as private catering.