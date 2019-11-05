Volunteers from Lynn's Mars factory on Hardwick Industrial Estate rolled up their sleeves and got stuck into transforming garden space at Magdalen Academy on Thursday so that pupils will be able to grow their own fruit and veg.

The team of eight from the Hansa Road factory were joined by a group of parents who kept the team supplied with hot drinks and cake and also helped with improving and maintaining other parts of the grounds.

The volunteers built two new raised beds, relocated and filled two huge tractor tyres with soil, removed two declining fruit trees and three rotten raised beds, installed two new fences and built a set of pallet seats with vertical planters in between. Their efforts were part of Mars Food UK Scholastic’s Grounds Development Programme.

Volunteers from Lynn's Mars factory with pupils of Magdalen Primary Academy where they transformed some of the garden space.

Artist and school grounds professional, Nicola Marray-Woods liaised with the school and the Mars team to design and organise the day. She said: “The team from Mars Food UK give up their own time to give back to the community. This is the 21st team volunteer day of the School Grounds Development Programme since 2015 and the overwhelming response from the schools and settings has been very appreciative."

Teacher Michelle Harding said: “This project has bought the whole school community together and it will be a real asset for our school. We are already looking at plans of which vegetables we can grow.”

Staff and Friends of the School assembled all the materials ready for the volunteer day, Fleet Timber at Tilney St Lawrence donated the timber, British Sugar Top Soil donated the compost, and parent and local painter and decorator Will Rhodes donated the fence paint.

