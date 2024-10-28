A team of designers has been selected to drive forward plans for a new hospital.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn has made another major step towards its 2030 rebuild deadline.

After months of decision processes, the trust has selected architect firm Building Design Partnership (BDP), structural and civil engineers WSP and public health engineers Mott MacDonald to lead the project.

Peter Cox, programme director for the new QEH, said the team is “impressive” and “experienced”.

“I am confident they have the expertise to create plans for a new hospital that our local community can be proud of,” he added.

“We know just how much the QEH means to our patients and staff and this is another positive step forward in our journey towards making plans a reality by 2030.”

As well as carefully selecting a team, the hospital is also pushing to keep the public in the loop by holding events across the town in the hopes of giving people an insight into what is going on and when.

Max Martin, principal at BDP, which is heading the project, said: “We’re excited to be leading the design team for this transformative project for King’s Lynn and the surrounding area.

“We design healthcare facilities with people in mind but crucially, with people involved.

“Working closely with hospital staff, patients, NHS England and the New Hospital Programme team, our goal is to create a supportive, healing environment, nestled amongst the trees in this historic, rural setting.”

Those wanting to attend the public sessions can sign up here.

The rebuild is set to take place on the existing hospital site, with a new facility replacing what is currently the most propped-up hospital in the country.