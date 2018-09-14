Team of West Norfolk men gear up for 1,500-mile drive

Hunstanton Round Table members with the vehicles ready for the off, they are on a 1500 mile banger charity road trip challenge around The British Isles. (4151381)

A team of West Norfolk fundraisers have set off on a 1,500 mile charity road trip challenge around the British Isles.

Members of the Hunstanton and District Round Table group are taking on the route in specially decorated cars, worth no more than £250, to raise funds for causes the group supports.

The convoy set off from the resort yesterday morning for their first stop in Cardiff.

They are then heading to Edinburgh and Dublin and aim to get back to West Norfolk on Sunday.

The groups are driving vehicles styled to look like an amateur Batmobile, Starsky and Hutch Ford Gran Torino, and a car inspired by Minions and The Inbetweeners.

To find out more about Hunstanton Round Table and the charities they support, visit https://hunstanton615.wordpress.com/.

Group members, sporting an array of fancy dress costumes, are pictured with the cars on Hunstanton’s Green ahead of their departure. MLNF-18PM09038