Team put best feet forward for Daisy chain 10k in King’s Lynn

Running 10k is a challenging enough feat for most of us, but imagine taking it on while chained to 20 other men and the difficulty factor shoots up.

But that is what is happening on Sunday in Lynn as some 20 men chain themselves together to make a “Daisy chain” for the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) through Lynn.

They are running in support of Daisy Mason, of East Winch.

The seven-year-old who was featured in Channel 4’s ‘The Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds’, has cerebral palsy and needs a new wheelchair and money to cover her ongoing physiotherapy costs.

The team, who set out to raise £500, are now aiming to raise as much as possible having already exceeded their goal nearly 10 times over, with their current total standing at £4,741.

Daisy’s uncle Howard Mason said: “On April 1, Daisy was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she was found to have a mass in her tummy.

“She was transferred to Addenbrookes and she has been backwards and forwards ever since. Daisy has undergone lots of tests and went back to Addenbrookes on April 30 for a lengthy operation to try and remove the tumour.

“Daisy, after all of this, is still smiling and is enjoying winding up both the doctors and nurses at Addenbrookes.

“She is fully aware of how poorly she is and is looking forward to getting ‘fixed’.

“Daisy will still be in hospital on the day of the run but will be facetiming us the whole way round so she doesn’t miss out.”

The seven-year-old, who is trialling a David Hart Walker which costs between £3,000 to £4,000, is no stranger to charity challenges and has previously been recieved the Local Hero Award for Young Person of the Year.

Howard added: “Daisy’s sheer determination and spirit has got her through and she has gone from strength to strength, appearing on TV, in newspapers and magazines and even a book.”

Daisy’s mother, Lucy Mason said she is recovering well after undergoing surgery to remove a 15cm x 12cm x 11cm tumour in her stomach and is looking forward to facetiming her team members on Sunday.