An organisation that runs fitness centres across West Norfolk has been recognised for its partnership with a hospital’s cancer centre.

Alive West Norfolk has won an award recognising its collaboration with Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s cancer wellbeing and support centre, which has supported more than 150 patients and “changed lives for the better” over the last four years.

Funded by the hospital’s QEHKL charity, the partnership delivers a cancer physical activity assessment programme that supports patients through tailored, low-impact physical activity.

The Alive West Norfolk team have been celebrated at the QEH Awards

The QEH cancer team identifies suitable patients to participate in sessions delivered by Alive West Norfolk.

The borough council’s leisure service, at the hospital three mornings per week for six weeks, followed by a two-week transition to Alive Lynnsport.

Now the success of this partnership initiative has been recognised at the QEH Awards, with the team winning the ‘working together award’, sponsored by Barnes Construction.

The awards ceremony, sponsored by PA Consulting, took place at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on October 7.

Cllr Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “We are delighted to be the winners of the ‘Working Together Award’, demonstrating a great partnership which has been developed over the last four years and a programme which has supported many patients who have participated.

“Winning this award is a powerful testament to the incredible work the Alive team and QEH cancer team are doing together to improve lives.

“The awards evening was a fantastic event with 650 nominations across 12 categories, and a real showcase of the wider impactful work which goes on at QEH and right around West Norfolk.”

Head of performance and development at Alive West Norfolk, Tommy Goode, added: "The award is fantastic recognition of the partnership, programme and staff from QEH and Alive, who have come together to develop a programme which is helping people in our community going through some really challenging times.

“Staff from both teams have been an inspiration and challenged themselves positively throughout the last four years, and the team at QEH have been a dream to work with, always supportive and progressive.

“I am really proud of the work the Alive team have done, and it is great that this work has been recognised."

Special recognition went to Alive team members Jose Faria, Carolyn Flowerdew, Sam Maxwell, Annie Blake, Sonia Garner, and Mark Mitchel for their “outstanding contributions”.

They have been working alongside Vicky Mitchell, Eileen Murphy, and the QEH cancer team.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at The QEH, said: “This partnership with Alive West Norfolk is a fantastic example of how working together with our community can make a meaningful difference to patient care and experience.

“By combining clinical insight with expert-led physical activity, we’re helping people not just manage their recovery, but improve their overall wellbeing in ways that are truly life-enhancing.”

Vicky Mitchell, Macmillan information and support manager, added: “On behalf of the cancer wellbeing and support team, I would like to thank Jose, Carolyn, Sam, Annie and Sonia. You are a great asset to the Alive West Norfolk team and also a great asset to QEH.

“We really do recognise your contribution to improving the health and well-being of the patients that you work with. You deserved to be shortlisted as a finalist for this award because of the truly positive impact your work has had on so many cancer patients.”