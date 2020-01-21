Teaming up to feed 100 homeless people at King's Lynn hotel’s ballroom

Thanks to the forward thinking of a Clenchwarton man, 100 homeless people will be provided with a hog roast dinner next month.

Derrick Holmes, 65, who owns The Hungry Hog Roast Company has teamed up with Freemasons from the Geoffrey Dicker Lodge to serve up a special meal at the Duke’s Head Hotel.

The event will take place on Monday, February 3 and will see the guests receive a goody bag courtesy of Booker’s Cash and Carry.

Derrick Holmes of the Hungry Hog Roast Company.

Mr Holmes said the guests will be clients from the Purfleet Trust and Winter Night Shelter.

The idea was thought up by Mr Holmes and has subsequently developed into a well planned event with assistance from the Purfleet Trust.

“What started out as me giving something back to the community has turned into something much bigger,” Mr Holmes said.

“If there were 10 homeless people on the streets, that would be 10 too many and unfortunately it can happen to anyone.

“It could be your best friend, they could be floating on cloud nine, and then the next day they could be homeless and penniless. People just paint a picture of it being down to drugs alone.”

The Foot Care Centre in Lynn will be attending the event so that guests can have a pedicure.

Meanwhile, Jak Ropa will provide a disco and Lou Events will make table decorations.

And the Freemasons will serve the food and make the desserts.

Mr Holmes said a local businessman has already donated £100 for the cause, while a masons charity in Norwich has pledged £500.

The Duke’s Head has offered its ballroom as a venue free of charge for the event next month.

“There is no reason why this can’t become an annual event,” Mr Holmes continued.

“We will be getting sausages from the butchers [Slingsby and Sons] and there will be all sorts of gifts. In the goody bags, they will get things like shampoo and for personal hygiene.”

He also hopes people will donate warm clothing such as jumpers for those who are without a home this winter.

Tickets are only available through the Purfleet Trust who can be contacted on 01553 767829.

Any businesses wishing to lend further support can contact Mr Holmes on 07810488090 or email him at derrick@thehungry

hogroastcompany.com.

Mr Holmes said February 3 was chosen as a date to avoid clashing with Lynn’s Mart in the Tuesday Market Place.

The closure of the Winter Night Season, which operates from November to March during the year, was also taken into account.

“Originally, the Hungry Hog Roast company asked the Purfleet Trust back in October about running a hog roast for the homeless,” Mr Holmes said.

“They said that would do for a Christmas party at first but we have now arranged a bigger event.”

