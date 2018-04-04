Teams rally to deliver Easter eggs to children in West Norfolk

Ensuring no child misses out on a chocolate-fueled Easter is a challenging task, but two West Norfolk teams were more than willing to take it on.

More than 20 motorbike enthusiasts took on the RAF Marham Motorbike Run on Sunday to deliver some 300 Easter eggs to youngsters living on the base.

Annual Easter Motorbike Run

Starting from C&A Superbikes and ending at RAF Marham, organiser Vic Amy Rose Wilson said the children were “overwhelmed” by their chocolatey treats.

She said: “Around 20 bikes attended and there was roughly 300 eggs raised from supermarket collections at Wisbech Tesco, and the bikers each brought around 10.

“The children were overwhelmed and very happy. The bikers are looking forward to the next ride. I’d give a thank you to everyone that donated an egg and took their time to join in on the day.”

The run took place after personnel from the base donated 428 Easter eggs to youngsters in three hospitals across the region, including the QEH.

Officials from RAF Marham delivering Easter eggs to children in hospital

Senior Aircraftman Rick Bowers, who came up with an idea to donate eggs to children in hospital as part of the RAF100 centenary celebrations, said: “From a personal point of view it was an absolute privilege to meet so many brave children and parents alike. To be able to put smiles on so many faces when they are facing such difficult times is very heart-warming.”

Mr Bowers and a small team of volunteers were out delivering eggs over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Station warrant officer Susan Magee, who represented all station personnel at the deliveries, said: “It was an honour to have this opportunity to visit some of the younger members of our community and their families and to be able to bring a little bit of joy to them at what is a difficult time.

“As the Royal Air Force centenary falls on Easter Sunday this has been a heart-warming way to include the community in our celebrations at the very start of our centenary year.”

