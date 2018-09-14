Teams to skiff race on Ouse in King's Lynn for Macmillan

Members of the Travis Perkins King’s Lynn Timber Supply Centre are set to take on a skiff rowing race on the River Great Ouse on Sunday to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A total of 16 members of the centre have learned to row, with help from the King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club (KLCRC), and will be racing on the water from 9am.

Coastal Rowing Club launches second skiff with the Julie Manning Mayoress of Kings Lynn and West Norfolk performing the naming ceremony. (4161958)

The event, which coincides with Lynn’s Heritage Open Day, will start and finish off of King’s Staithe Square.

Team member Keith Berry said: “KLCRC’s members have volunteered their boats, equipment and time to train absolute novices in the art of rowing.

“On the day, rowers, who have been committed to their weekly training sessions, will be divided into four teams.”

He added: “We are made up of all shapes and sizes but mainly very competitive people and team rivalry is already appearing.

“Macmillan is a wonderful charity and we hope we can raise as much as possible for them by turning ourselves into elite rowers (not) for this very worthwhile charity.”

To support their fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/travisperkinsriver

ouserowingrace to help them reach £2,500.