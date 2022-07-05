'Tears, hugging and memories made' – that was the tale of Lynn's KES Academy prom night on Friday.

The cars, dresses, suits and dances went ahead as normal for King Edward VII students whose last two years were anything but normal due to Covid-19.

Julie Wilson, assistant principal said this was a year group who were most impacted by the social isolation of the pandemic: "Although they have just finished Year 11 they were really like Year 9.

"They just turned up wanting to dance. They were a year group who hadn't had any parties.

"They have lost two years of childhood and to see them come to the prom proud of how they are dressed up, they turned up absolutely beautiful and stunning.

"The amount of spectators who turned up was excellent. We saw in the crowd some of our students still in uniform, grandparents and quite a lot of elderly people.

"It was very powerful in that respect. It was lovely when they got their welcome drink, buffet and dance.

Pictured principal Sarah Hartshorn.

"There were a lot of tears, hugging and memories made."

Around 90 students, the majority of the KES sixth form, were involved.