King's Lynn King Edward VII KES Academy prom night special for students

By Pete Woodhouse
Published: 15:42, 05 July 2022
 | Updated: 15:43, 05 July 2022

'Tears, hugging and memories made' – that was the tale of Lynn's KES Academy prom night on Friday.

The cars, dresses, suits and dances went ahead as normal for King Edward VII students whose last two years were anything but normal due to Covid-19.

Julie Wilson, assistant principal said this was a year group who were most impacted by the social isolation of the pandemic: "Although they have just finished Year 11 they were really like Year 9.

KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07003
"They just turned up wanting to dance. They were a year group who hadn't had any parties.

KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07002
"They have lost two years of childhood and to see them come to the prom proud of how they are dressed up, they turned up absolutely beautiful and stunning.

KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07005
"The amount of spectators who turned up was excellent. We saw in the crowd some of our students still in uniform, grandparents and quite a lot of elderly people.

KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07006
"It was very powerful in that respect. It was lovely when they got their welcome drink, buffet and dance.

KES Academy Prom 2022. Pictured principal Sarah Hartshorn. MLNF-22MF07004
"There were a lot of tears, hugging and memories made."

KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07001
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07007
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07008
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07009
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07011
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07010
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07012
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07013
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07014
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07015
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07016
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07017
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07018
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07020
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07021
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07022
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07023
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07024
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07027
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07028
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07029
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07031
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07032
KES Academy Prom 2022. MLNF-22MF07030
Around 90 students, the majority of the KES sixth form, were involved.

