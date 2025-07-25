An Emneth youngster’s treatment via an innovative virtual hospital ward has made her a milestone patient.

Eight-year-old Callie Field was the 50th child patient to be cared through the programme, launched by King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in May 2024, supporting children to recover at home but still being monitored by clinicians.

The programme uses smart technology to allow young patients to recover in their familiar setting, while remaining under the care of the QEH paediatric team.

Emneth youngster Callie Field was the hospital's 50th young patient to receive care via a virtual ward programme

Callie was seen in the hospital’s Emergency Department with a suspected urine infection last month. She returned for a check-up a few days later and instead of being admitted, was allowed to return home via the virtual ward.

Callie was able to rest and recuperate in the comfort of her own home while being monitored by the hospital and three days later, she got the all clear and was discharged from the hospital’s care.

Callie’s mum, Claire, said: “We were so relieved Callie could come home and still be looked after. She’s much more relaxed at home and this was completely the right decision.

“We felt fully supported throughout and was reassured that there was always someone at the end of the phone if we had any problems.”

Since its launch, the hospital said the virtual ward has made a “significant impact, offering safe, effective care while freeing up hospital beds for children who need them most”.

The service is jointly led through the hospital trust’s Paediatric Assessment Unit and the children’s community nursing team.

QEH chief nurse Pippa Street said: “This milestone is a fantastic reflection of the commitment and innovation shown by our paediatric and community teams.

“Reaching 50 patients demonstrates how this model is safely transforming the way we deliver care to children and families.

“We know that children often recover better and faster at home, and the virtual ward makes that possible while ensuring clinical oversight remains strong. A huge thank you to our teams – and to families like Callie’s – for helping make this a success.”

The trust has said it plans to continue expanding the service to support even more families where appropriate.