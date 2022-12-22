The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (QEH) continues to receive amazing support from, Allen Tomas and Co, who for the fifth year in a row have donated funds to the Stroke Unit.

Earlier this year, the financial management company held its annual Charity Golf Day, raising funds for charities including £1,400 for the QEH Stroke Unit.

Managing director Ben Allen chose to donate to the Stroke Unit as a thank you for the care provided to his aunt in 2016.

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (61515085)

The Golf Day was held at Heacham Manor Golf Club when teams participated in a Texas Scramble, a format of the game in which all four members of the team tee off and the team captain decides which of the four balls should be used for the next shot.

The event was won by J Riley Beet Harvesters, who played some terrific golf under the guidance of their captain Matt Carse.

Beth Park, ward manager on West Raynham ward, said: “We are so grateful for the very kind donation that will allow us to purchase equipment that will assist us in providing high quality care for our patients right the way through their stay with us.”

A decision will be made on where to spend the money. Previous donations received by the ward have been spent on recliners and chairs for patients, among other equipment.