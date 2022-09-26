Home   News   Article

Teenager arrested in connection with stabbing on Lowfield on King's Lynn's Fairstead estate released on bail

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 17:53, 26 September 2022
 | Updated: 17:53, 26 September 2022

A teenager who was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Lynn’s Fairstead estate in the early hours of Saturday morning has been released on bail.

It comes after officers were called to Lowfield just after 5.30am following reports a man in his 30s had been injured following a suspected stabbing. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the assault and has been released on bail until October 21.

Forensics at the scene of the stabbing in Fairstead
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote Athena reference 36/74331/22.

