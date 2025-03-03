Emergency services attended a crash which saw one person arrested and three left injured.

Police were called to the incident on the A149 at the Jubilee roundabout on the outskirts of Lynn at 4.48pm yesterday.

Three people involved in the crash suffered injuries and the ambulance service transported them to hospital.

The Jubilee roundabout in Lynn, where the crash occurred. Picture: Google Maps

A road closure was in place and vehicle recovery teams on scene by 8.30pm.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs at the scene and was taken to the Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

However, he was subsequently released with no further action taken.