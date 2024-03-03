A 19-year-old who had been drink-driving was caught by police stumbling into her car and driving 150 metres down the road.

Mili Mann, of Recreation Drive in Southery, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where she admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that the incident happened at 1.50am on January 14, when Mann was seen by police stumbling towards her car which was on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn.

Tuesday Market Place, Lynn

After she drove around 150 metres down King Street, officers decided to pull her over.

She admitted to officers that she had drunk a couple of pints before getting behind the wheel. She was arrested and a roadside breath test was carried out which came back with a reading of 61mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

In mitigation, George Sorrell explained that Mann was of previous good character.

“She was stopped 150 metres down the road, there was no accident,” said Mr Sorrell.

Mr Sorrell said that Mann is a “hard-working lady” who works in a pub.

She was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £185 for the offence.

Mann will also pay a victim surcharge of £74 and court costs of £105.