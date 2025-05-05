A 19-year-old pub worker who does not have a driving licence was seen driving dangerously before crashing into a ditch.

Tyler Nichols, of School Lane in Northwold, was disqualified from driving when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In a previous hearing, Nichols admitted driving without a licence or insurance as well as dangerous driving.

The A47 at Walton Highway was where Nichols was driving. Picture: Google Maps

He also admitted having a quantity of cannabis in his possession.

Police saw Nichols driving poorly on the A47 on August 15 last year.

Nichols sped away from officers and forced numerous drivers off the road before crashing during the shocking incident.

Shortly after 11am on the date of the offences, two officers patrolling the A47 received intelligence that Nichols was driving a Vauxhall Corsa while only holding a provisional licence.

They attempted to stop him near the Shell garage off the Pullover roundabout, but he sped away in the direction of Wisbech.

While passing the Walton Highway area, Nichols, of School Lane in Northwold, forced another driver off the road and onto a grass verge - before doing the same to a number of other road users.

Another driver then had to make an emergency stop to avoid crashing into Nichols, and the officers were forced to give up their pursuit on safety grounds.

However, soon afterwards, another officer spotted Nichols’ vehicle approaching along Goose Lane at Marshland St James.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan told the court that Nichols has learned a “valuable lesson” from his court appearance.

“He hasn’t driven since,” the solicitor said.

“He is totally remorseful for what he has done. I am sure the probation service will be able to assist him to lead a better life.”

Nichols was handed an 18-month community order, which involves completing 120 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £100.

Nichols will also pay a victim surcharge of £114 and court costs of £85.