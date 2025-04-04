An 18-year-old has described the terrifying moment he escaped a huge fire that broke out in the building he was living in, before going back in to help vulnerable neighbours.

Alfie and his girlfriend Gabby were two of the residents living in the now fire-stricken building on Purfleet Street in Lynn. He called fire crews at 8.57pm on Sunday, who soon arrived at the scene to tackle the huge blaze.

The young couple first moved into the property - their first home together - in May last year, and had been “working hard” since they were 16 to save up to buy furniture and other household items.

Ashes from Alfie and Gabby's belongings are left in their property

He explained that the fire was caused by an electrical fault that happened in a neighbour’s apartment.

The devastating fire resulted in a total of 11 crews being called to the scene, as well as an ambulance and the police, who closed off Purfleet Street and Baker Lane.

Alfie - who asked for his surname not to be published - explained that he had been out for the day on Sunday and got home at around 7pm.

Scaffolding was seen on the building

Later that evening, he could smell something burning and went and spoke to a security guard working below at Merkur Slots about it.

“I could smell a little bit of burning, at first, I thought somebody was having a bonfire,” he said.

“I left my window open to keep an eye on the smell and was playing on my Xbox, then I heard the top window smash.”

Alfie said he heard the security guard telling him to get out and that the building was on fire.

The fire has caused significant damage

His first port of call was to get his two cats to safety by putting them in a carrier case and getting them out of the building.

Alfie then returned and helped his neighbour and his service dog get out of the premises.

He went back again and started banging on the door of his other neighbour’s flat, who wasn’t in at the time.

The flat is also damp from fire crews' efforts to put out the flames

“I know they work night shifts, so I wasn’t sure if they were sleeping through the fire,” Alfie said.

After everyone was out safely, Alfie could only watch as fire crews battled the flames, knowing he had forgotten to take out renters’ contents insurance.

Now, Alfie’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help get the young couple back on their feet.

The damage left in Alfie and Gabby's home

A lot of the couple’s possessions that did survive the fire are either smoke or water-damaged.

They are both living with family members until the flat is restored, which current estimates say could take 10 to 12 months.

Alfie’s mum Kelly added: “He has been so upset. They just loved that flat, it was their home. They worked for everything to make it a home and set it up from scratch.

“We managed to salvage some of Alfie’s clothes, and we’re trying to get the smell of smoke out.

Inside of Gabby and Alfie's flat on Purfleet Street

“Any community help would be much appreciated. We are a good family and are helping him where we can.”

Via the GoFundMe page, Kelly added: “I am an auxiliary nurse and his biological father doesn’t support him financially, so we can’t just replace a home full of items.

“I’m hoping the West Norfolk community will help me help him and his girlfriend get back on their feet after this terrible tragedy.”

Inside of Alfie and Gabby's flat after the fire

At the time of writing, more than £800 of the £5,000 target has already been raised through the page.

Scaffolding was put up on the building after firefighters left the scene sometime on Monday, having carried out further investigations, damping down and checking for hotspots.

Smoke from the fire could be seen travelling far across the town, with one sighting being down St James Street.

Thick smoke could be seen travelling from the fire at Purfleet Street

On Monday, a spokesperson for Merkur Slots - which has a venue under the flat - confirmed to the Lynn News that its premises had not been damaged by the fire, but that it was “reviewing” its opening times.

Emergency services were seen at Purfleet Street on Sunday evening. Picture: Kris Johnston

Drone pictures taken this morning show the impact of the fire on the building on Purfleet Street. Picture: The Drone Guy UK

Other areas of town were also closed off last night. Picture: Kris Johnston

Fire crews seen tackling the blaze on Purfleet Street on Sunday night. Picture: Oliver von Schassowe Pawellek

To donate, go to the GoFundMe page, visithttps://www.gofundme.com/f/my-son-who-has-lost-almost-everything-after-a-fire