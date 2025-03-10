A teenager who was “triggered due to past trauma” damaged a car and threatened supermarket staff after a fall-out with his ex-girlfriend.

Daniel Neave, 19, of Huntingdon, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted both criminal damage and using threatening words to provoke fear or violence.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on January 29, Neave attended Aldi in Gaywood to confront a member of staff whose daughter he had been in a relationship with.

The Aldi store on Queen Mary Road, Gaywood, where the offences took place. Picture: Google Maps

Their relationship had recently ended, and he was no longer welcome at their address - having lived with them for a period of time.

The court heard that Neave approached the woman, shouting abuse before being escorted out of the door.

Neave, previously of Guanock Terrace in Lynn, then punched the front windscreen of a white Skoda Rapid parked outside the store, causing £400 worth of damage.

During the ordeal, the manager of the shop touched Neave’s shoulder to calm him down - but Neave “aggressively” replied: “Don’t touch me, I will f***ing flatten you.”

In mitigation, solicitor Charlotte Winchester said Neave was in a relationship with the daughter of the Aldi member of staff for eight months.

The court heard that a couple of days prior to the incident, the defendant was asked to leave the address - leaving him homeless.

Ms Winchester said Neave felt aggrieved with the mother getting involved. He went to her work to tell her that the relationship was finished and that “she got what she wanted”.

She also told the court that when the manager touched Neave’s shoulder,he became “triggered due to past trauma”.

Magistrates ordered Neave to pay compensation of £100 for the criminal damage, and handed him a conditional discharge for six months.

He will also pay a £26 victim surcharge.