A teenager says he has realised taking cannabis is “not a good idea” after being found with multiple bags of it in his home.

Kyran George-Cook, 18, of Dobby Drive in North Lynn, appeared in court on Thursday, charged with possession of the Class B drug.

Police carried out a search of his home on Wednesday, September 4 last year, during which they seized three bags containing 3.43g, 0.53g and 4.3g of cannabis - as well as an iPhone, £65 in cash, bags of change and a money box.

Kyran George-Cook appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ court on Thursday

George-Cook, who was 17 at the time, was the only one home when the raid took place, as his family, including his mum and siblings, were out.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell told the court that the defendant “tries to be well behaved”.

“He is also a good footballer and is part of a Saturday league,” he said.

George-Cook is unemployed but helps out a family friend as a plasterer and has ambitions to take it further.

“When I was 13, it didn’t really matter, but now I enjoy every day that I am working,” he told the court.

He has been handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26, as well as court costs of £45.

The drugs will also be forfeited and destroyed.

Magistrates said to George-Cook: “I want you to take away from this today, ‘If I keep out of trouble, that’s the end of the matter for me.’”