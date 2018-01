A teenage girl has been assaulted in Lynn.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened at about 11.05am on Saturday (December 30).

Officers say the girl was in Fairstead Park, near to the allotments, when she was assaulted by another teenage girl.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact PC Daniel Brand at Lynn Police Station on 101.