Book of the Week with Waterstones of King’s Lynn is The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
In our weekly look at books, we focus on Waterstones Thriller of the Month for August…
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore is a white-knuckle ride of a literary thriller that centres on the inscrutable Van Laar family and whether their odd reactions to the disappearance of two of their children hide a guilty secret.
When their 13-year-old daughter Barbara goes missing at summer camp, all eyes fall on the family.
They're cold, rich people. They own the camp, and it's happened to them before.
Fifteen years ago, their little boy, Bear, vanished without a trace.
Two children lost to the same wilderness.
Is it a tragedy… or a crime?
Top ten chart with Waterstones of Norfolk Street, in Lynn:
1. Sleepwalkers - Scarlett Thomas
2. The Safekeep - Yael Van Der Wouden
3. The Black Loch - Peter May
4. Strange Houses - Uketsu, Jim Rion
5. The Place of Tides - James Rebanks
6. Rewitched - Lucy Jane Wood
7. The Hotel Avocado - Bob Mortimer
8. The Last Gift of The Universe - Riley August
9. The God of the Woods - Liz Moore
10. Supremacy - Parmy Olson