In our weekly look at books, we focus on Waterstones Thriller of the Month for August…

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore is a white-knuckle ride of a literary thriller that centres on the inscrutable Van Laar family and whether their odd reactions to the disappearance of two of their children hide a guilty secret.

When their 13-year-old daughter Barbara goes missing at summer camp, all eyes fall on the family.

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore. Picture: Waterstones

They're cold, rich people. They own the camp, and it's happened to them before.

Fifteen years ago, their little boy, Bear, vanished without a trace.

Two children lost to the same wilderness.

Is it a tragedy… or a crime?

Top ten chart with Waterstones of Norfolk Street, in Lynn:

1. Sleepwalkers - Scarlett Thomas

2. The Safekeep - Yael Van Der Wouden

3. The Black Loch - Peter May

4. Strange Houses - Uketsu, Jim Rion

5. The Place of Tides - James Rebanks

6. Rewitched - Lucy Jane Wood

7. The Hotel Avocado - Bob Mortimer

8. The Last Gift of The Universe - Riley August

9. The God of the Woods - Liz Moore

10. Supremacy - Parmy Olson