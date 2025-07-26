An 18-year-old who got kicked out of a nightclub has been told to “keep a handle on it”.

Reece Bloy, of Park Crescent in Wiggenhall St Mary, appeared unrepresented at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Norfolk Street in the early hours of June 22.

The former kitchen assistant had been on a night out with some friends when he was thrown out of Dr Thirsty’s by security.

Reece Bloy was arrested after being kicked out of Dr Thirsty's on Norfolk Street. Picture: Google Maps

Before his arrest, he could be heard shouting, swearing and aggressively asking one person: “Are you f***ing stupid?”

The teenager, who had no previous convictions, told the court that he was “trying to have some fun”.

Bloy was subsequently handed a six-month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and £45 in legal fees - which he agreed to pay at £20 a month as he is not currently working.

Magistrates said: “Don’t make a habit of getting drunk all the time in King’s Lynn.

“When you’re out with your mates, try to keep a handle on it.”