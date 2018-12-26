Teenager arrested as police investigate allegation of assault in King's Lynn on Christmas Day

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an allegation of common assault in Lynn on Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25).

Officers say they have launched an investigation after a video of the incident was posted on Facebook.

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, December 26) they said the boy had been arrested in connection with the incident yesterday evening and remained in police custody ahead of questioning later today.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident will be undertaken, officers added.