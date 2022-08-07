A teenager from Fairstead has been banned from the roads after a speeding offence led to him being caught drug-driving.

Police were conducting speed checks in the Lynn’s Hardwick Road when a BMW 116 was clocked doing 47mph in a 30mph zone.

The car wasn’t stopped at the scene and could not be traced initially, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

The teenager failed a drug wipe for cocaine

However, 19-year-old Jack Uppington turned the vehicle around and officers were able to pull him over.

He was arrested after providing a positive drug wipe for cocaine, said prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean.

Uppington later gave a reading of 247 micrograms of a cocaine body-breakdown product per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty to drug-driving on April 22, a first conviction on his record.

The defendant was “in quite a bad place” due to the death of his grandfather, said solicitor George Sorrell in mitigation.

“He sought some comfort in taking cocaine. It was two days later he was caught.

“He has since got the drug habit under control.

“As a teenager he played football for Peterborough so he realises the importance of looking after his health.”

Uppington, of Bure Close, was banned from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £403 and ordered to pay £145 in costs and victim surcharge.