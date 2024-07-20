A teenager who was caught in possession of drugs just one day after receiving a conditional discharge for a similar offence described himself as an ‘absolute idiot’.

Samuel Goodenough, 19, of Lynn Road, Setchey, admitted possession of 0.54g of cocaine, 0.27g of cannabis, and three prescription codeine tablets in Lynn on May 31.

The cocaine was found in his wallet, the cannabis was in the boot of his car, and the codeine tablets were found at his home.

Samuel Goodenough was caught with drugs just one day after he was given a conditional discharge by magistrates.

Ruth Johnson, defending, said he had told her he was an “absolute idiot” when she spoke to him about these offences.

She said the combined value of the cocaine and cannabis was £40, the codeine tablets had been prescribed for someone else. However, he could have easily gone to a chemist and bought some for himself.

She said it did put him in breach of the 12-month conditional discharge which had been imposed for possession of cannabis on May 30.

Ms Johnson said Goodenough who has recently been diagnosed with ADHD and autism, had obtained some qualifications as a car mechanic, but with the encouragement of his family, he had retaken some of his GCSEs this summer and was currently awaiting the results.

She said he would be looking to carry on his training in a trade of some description such as plumbing or carpentry and to harness his enthusiasm.

Ms Johnson said it has been made clear that the use of cocaine and cannabis is not going to help him, especially with his ADHD and autism diagnosis.

He has now registered with the charity Change, Grow, Live, to help with his drug use and he has started to make some positive changes.

Ms Johnson said Goodenough’s family, especially his dad, have been very supportive and he had told her he was incredibly proud of the decisions and positive changes he has seen his son making recently.

Goodenough was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs with £48 victim surcharge.

Magistrates agreed to leave the conditional discharge in place and William Hush, chair of the bench, warned Goodenough that if he found himself back in court he may not get such “lenient” treatment again.