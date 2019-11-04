Teenager dies after A47 accident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his late teens died following a road accident at Swaffham yesterday.

Officers were called shortly after 8pm to reports of a collision between three cars – a Kia Rio, a Fiat Doblo and a Mercedes Vito – approximately half a mile from the junction with Norwich Road on the A47.

The driver of the Kia, a man in his late teens, died this morning after being transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called at 8.05pm to reports of a collision between three cars yesterday (Sunday, November 3)

Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene alongside an air ambulance with the driver of the Fiat taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious arm injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes was assessed and discharged at the scene by the ambulance service.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash-cam footage, or may have witnessed the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the collision, should contact PC Michael Stolworthy on 101 quoting CAD reference 375 of Sunday 3 November or email Michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.