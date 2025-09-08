Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn teenager fighting for his life after e-bike crash on Wisbech Road

By Kris Johnston
-
kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:44, 08 September 2025
 | Updated: 13:19, 08 September 2025

Police have launched an appeal following the serious crash which left a teenager with life-threatening injuries on Friday.

At 8.45pm, a silver Vauxhall Insignia car and a black and red electric bike collided on Wisbech Road in South Lynn.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services, including paramedics and the air ambulance, attended the scene.

The scene of the South Lynn crash. Picture: Kris Johnston
The scene of the South Lynn crash. Picture: Kris Johnston

The rider of the e-bike - Tyler Greenacre, 18, from North Lynn - was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

The road reopened at 2.25am on Saturday morning.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any relevant dashcam footage.

Police closed Wisbech Road in South Lynn for several hours. Picture: Kris Johnston
Police closed Wisbech Road in South Lynn for several hours. Picture: Kris Johnston

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a group of bikes or e-bikes being ridden in the area at the time or who may have relevant CCTV or video doorbell footage,” a police spokesperson.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting reference NC-05092025-516:

• Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us

• Email: andrew.miles@norfolk.police.uk

• Phone: 101

Accidents Free Kings Lynn Kris Johnston
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE