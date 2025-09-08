Police have launched an appeal following the serious crash which left a teenager with life-threatening injuries on Friday.

At 8.45pm, a silver Vauxhall Insignia car and a black and red electric bike collided on Wisbech Road in South Lynn.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services, including paramedics and the air ambulance, attended the scene.

The scene of the South Lynn crash. Picture: Kris Johnston

The rider of the e-bike - Tyler Greenacre, 18, from North Lynn - was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

The road reopened at 2.25am on Saturday morning.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any relevant dashcam footage.

Police closed Wisbech Road in South Lynn for several hours. Picture: Kris Johnston

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a group of bikes or e-bikes being ridden in the area at the time or who may have relevant CCTV or video doorbell footage,” a police spokesperson.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting reference NC-05092025-516:

• Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us

• Email: andrew.miles@norfolk.police.uk

• Phone: 101