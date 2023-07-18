A young man who went on a “last minute” holiday with a group of friends died after falling off a moped and being run over by another- an inquest has heard.

Felix Young, 18, who was from North Wootton was on a holiday with a group of friends on the Greek island of Spetes when he was struck by an oncoming moped just after he had fallen off his own.

The group was staying in a friend’s parent’s villa after they “wanted to have a fun holiday together before going to university.”

The inquest took place at County Hall in Norwich

On September 6 2022, some members of the group opted to travel to a beach on hire mopeds as it was “the best way to get around the island” and their first ride out “went smoothly.”

A few days previous, the friends arrived on the island of Spetes, with Mr Young arriving on a separate flight due to being invited last minute.

The inquest heard that most people on the small island get around on mopeds and quad bikes and the group decided to hire a few out.

A moped company came out to the villa and conducted a test with the individuals hiring the mopeds before leasing them out.

The 50cc bikes were thought to not pass the speed limit of 30mph and that it was “not unusual” for people to ride them without helmets.

A statement was read from a friend of Mr Young and the son of the owner of the villa, which said: “We were following the ocean road and I was driving at the front.

“We took a left bend and I heard a loud crash, so I pulled over and saw Felix lying in the road.”

He recalled seeing Mr Young with a grazed leg and forehead and emergency services were called to the scene.

In another friend’s statement, it was said that they saw Mr Young overtaking another friend “at a slow speed” and he then lost his balance and fell off the moped.

It was heard that a man in his 40’s – also on a moped – then ran over Mr Young's chest.

Mr Young was at first conscious after the incident but was “screaming in pain”, he soon began to deteriorate and a friend started performing CPR.

The police were first to arrive at the scene and were approached by the friends to help with giving Mr Young medical attention.

It’s reported that the police didn’t know how to perform CPR.

One friend said: “The police came and we asked for help, all he did was flick his arm at us. He didn’t know how to do CPR.”

Paramedics later arrived and put Mr Young into an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

The friends were told by the Greek Police to follow them to the police station on their mopeds to be questioned.

One friend said: “We were all in shock” and said that the police said they had “no choice” but to get back on their mopeds.

The friend added: “I don’t know why Felix tried to overtake, he must have seen the other driver and panicked and wobbled.”

Coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded Mr Young’s death to be caused by a road traffic collision and chest injuries.