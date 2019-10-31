Teenager threatened with knife during King's Lynn robbery
Published: 14:37, 31 October 2019
| Updated: 14:39, 31 October 2019
An investigation has been launched after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint in Lynn yesterday.
Police say the 17-year-old victim was walking along the path from Lynnsport towards Hamburg Way shortly after 9am on Wednesday when the incident happened.
A spokesman said this afternoon: "He was approached by a man, thought to be in his 20s, who demanded property before showing the victim a knife and threatening him.
"The suspect got away with £10 in cash and the victim was not injured."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 36/76069/19.