An investigation has been launched after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint in Lynn yesterday.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was walking along the path from Lynnsport towards Hamburg Way shortly after 9am on Wednesday when the incident happened.

A spokesman said this afternoon: "He was approached by a man, thought to be in his 20s, who demanded property before showing the victim a knife and threatening him.

Police news (19059033)

"The suspect got away with £10 in cash and the victim was not injured."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 36/76069/19.