Teenager to receive millions in compensation after King's Lynn hospital admits liability for injuries
Published: 16:07, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 16:09, 08 June 2020
A teenager who was born at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital to face a lifetime of acute disability will receive millions of pounds in NHS compensation.
Due to admitted negligence, the boy was starved of oxygen before his delivery at the QEH.
He went into spasm soon after being resuscitated and suffered permanent brain damage, Mr Justice Garnham told the High Court.
Read moreCourtsKings Lynn
More by this authorLynn News Reporter