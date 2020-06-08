Home   News   Article

Teenager to receive millions in compensation after King's Lynn hospital admits liability for injuries

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 16:07, 08 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:09, 08 June 2020

A teenager who was born at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital to face a lifetime of acute disability will receive millions of pounds in NHS compensation.

Due to admitted negligence, the boy was starved of oxygen before his delivery at the QEH.

He went into spasm soon after being resuscitated and suffered permanent brain damage, Mr Justice Garnham told the High Court.

Read more
CourtsKings Lynn

More by this author

Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE