Teenager who invaded pitch after King’s Lynn Town game against Bishop’s Stortford is banned from ground by police
A teenager who ran onto the pitch following a dramatic King’s Lynn Town football game has been banned from The Walks for three months.
Lynn Police confirmed in a statement today that they had identified the “unwelcome visitor”, who entered the field of play after a goal deep into stoppage time from substitute Jack Smith had clinched a crucial 3-2 win for the Linnets against Bishop’s Stortford.
The youngster has subsequently been reprimanded for his behaviour.
A police spokesperson said: “We’ve identified the teenager who ran on the pitch and went to see him yesterday.
“As well as a ban from games at The Walks for the next three months and a stern talking to from a local officer, he’ll also be carrying out some cleaning at the stadium for a few hours.
“When under 18s do something wrong we try to deal with them in the most proportionate way possible – especially if it’s a first offence.
“The focus for us is about making sure the consequence for them is appropriate, it prevents them re-offending and makes sure they understand why what they did was wrong.”