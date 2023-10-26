A teenager who ran onto the pitch following a dramatic King’s Lynn Town football game has been banned from The Walks for three months.

Lynn Police confirmed in a statement today that they had identified the “unwelcome visitor”, who entered the field of play after a goal deep into stoppage time from substitute Jack Smith had clinched a crucial 3-2 win for the Linnets against Bishop’s Stortford.

The youngster has subsequently been reprimanded for his behaviour.

A police spokesperson said: “We’ve identified the teenager who ran on the pitch and went to see him yesterday.

“As well as a ban from games at The Walks for the next three months and a stern talking to from a local officer, he’ll also be carrying out some cleaning at the stadium for a few hours.

“When under 18s do something wrong we try to deal with them in the most proportionate way possible – especially if it’s a first offence.

“The focus for us is about making sure the consequence for them is appropriate, it prevents them re-offending and makes sure they understand why what they did was wrong.”