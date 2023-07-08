Four teenagers involved in a fight outside Alive Lynnsport earlier this year who have been accused of affray and having an offensive weapon in a public place have had their case sent to crown court.

One of them is 18-year-old Povilas Zemlianskas, of Highfield, Fairstead, and the three other teenagers cannot be named due to their age.

A total of 11 boys appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates Court on Thursday and it was decided by the magistrates that the seven remaining cases would be dismissed.

The incident occurred outside of Alive Lynnsport in Lynn

It comes after a fight broke out after a football match at Lynnsport on the evening of Monday, January 9.

The dismissed cases were of those who were originally charged with violent disorder.

Among those dismissed were 18-year-olds Charlie Johnson of Daseleys Close, Jayden Hogan of Wootton Road, Gaywood, Carlos Cruz of Pleasance Close, Gaywood, and Mitchell Morgan of Newlands Avenue in Lynn along with three under the age of 18.

The four teenagers are expected to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 3 and have been released on conditional bail with orders not to meet up with three or more people in a public place without a parent or guardian.

The other bail conditions were not to go to Lynnsport, not to contact the other co-defendants, and to obey to a curfew of 7pm-6am.