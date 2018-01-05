Telescope, camera and cash stolen from home in King’s Lynn

A telescope, an Apple iPad Air and cash are among a number of items that have been stolen from a home in Lynn during a burglary yesterday.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary at the property in Tennyson Avenue on Thursday.

The home was broken into some time between 11.30am and 4pm, when it access was forced via a rear door.

Items stolen from the home include an Apple iPad Air, cuff links, an Olympus camera, a SkyWatcher Myriad telescope, a Garmin sat nav and cash.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any information, and in particular anyone who has been offered these items for sale.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anyonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online anonymous form on www.crimestoppers-uk.org.